THE QUIREBOYS - GUY GRIFFIN Speaks His Truth On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, guitarist / vocalist Guy Griffin from The Quireboys. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, May 20th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In March 2022, The Quireboys announced that they had parted ways with original frontman Spike, and would continue without him, with guitarist Guy Griffin assuming the role of lead vocalist. Earlier this month, Spike announced that he had reunited with Guy Bailey, the band's original guitarist, to write and record new music under The Quireboys name.

Fan-filmed video of The Quireboys, with Chip Z'Nuff from Enuff Z'Nuff on bass, performing the song "Louder" at Louisville Billiards Club in Kentucky on May 11th can be seen below.