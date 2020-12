British melodic metal band, The Raven Age - featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris' son George Harris on guitar - performed inside Bullhead City Circus at the 2016 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Uprising"

"Promised Land"

"The Death March"

"Eye Among The Blind"

"Angel In Disgrace"