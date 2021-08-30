THE RED MOON PROJECT Feat. Former THOR Guitarist STEVE PRICE And YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist / Keyboardist NICK Z MARINO Release New Album

Shredguy Records is distributing an album that has been recorded by virtuoso guitarist Steve Price (ex-Thor) and virtuoso keyboardist and vocalist Nick Z Marino (Yngwie Malmsteen).

Titled The Red Moon Project, this album was recorded in 2019 now sees the light of day via Shredguy Records. Seven tracks of virtuosity... Shredguy is proud to be associated with this effort and looks to get it out to the masses who enjoy great musicianship in the heavy metal genre.

The album also features Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) on drums, and current Yngwie Malmsteen drummer Brian Wilson on one track.

Fans are familiar with Steve Price, who was the longtime guitarist for the heavy metal act Thor, and has jammed or performed with artists such as Greg Allman, Les Paul, Ray Gillan (Badlands), and Carmine Appice among others. He is an accomplished player, making every note count with a great sense of melody in his solos. This is his first solo album with more to come from this guitar master.

Nick Z Marino has been a staple in Yngwie Malmsteen’s band since 2005, handling both keyboards and vocals. Marino especially showed his chops on the Generation Axe Tour in 2016 that featured Yngwie along with Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, and Nuno Bettencourt. He has also recorded one solo album and has recorded multiple album with his NZM band.

Steve Price and Nick Z Marino make a formidable team and The Red Moon Project must be heard. It is now available in CD format, with booklet and lyric page at the Shredguy Records worldwide online store. Order here.