THE RETALIATORS - Video Released For Score's Track "Cops Are Here", Composed By KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

Better Noise Films released their revenge-driven horror thriller, The Retaliators, yesterday, September 14, in over 1,000 cinemas across the globe. The film stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘The Deuce’) and Marc Menchaca (‘Ozark,’ ‘Black Mirror’), alongside featured appearances from a who’s-who of modern active rock chart-leading musicians including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory (Five Finger Death Punch) and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach).

The above-mentioned musicians, and several top active rock acts including Ice Nine Kills, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Hyro The Hero and Asking Alexandria are featured on the film’s soundtrack out tomorrow, September 16, on CD, LP, Cassette Tape and digitally via Better Noise Music. The soundtrack also includes a bonus track, “Cops Are Here,” from The Retaliators official score by ‘Stranger Things’ Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

Watch the official music video for “Cops Are Here”, directed by the film’s producer and lead Michael Lombardi:

The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack details below.

Tracklisting:

“The Ending” - Papa Roach

“This Is Mongol” - The HU

“Blow” - Eva Under Fire feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Scars That I’m Hiding” - From Ashes To New feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

“Faded Out” - Asking Alexandria feat. Push Push

“Classless Act” - Classless Act feat. Vince Neil Of Motley Crüe

“Darkness Settles In” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Tired Of Winning” - Nothing More

“Evil World Machine” - Crossbone Skully

“Wolf Totem” - The HU feat. Jacoby Shaddix

“If Tomorrow Never Comes” - Bad Wolves feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Burn It Up” - Cody Marks

“Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” - Hyro The Hero feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop

“Blame It On The Double” - Cody Marks feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook

“For The Glory” - All Good Things feat. Hollywood Undead

“Barely Breathing” - From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" - Motley Crüe feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" video:

Film trailer: