THE ROLLING STONES Block Trade Mark Registration Of Australian Fashion Label

According to Lexology, The Rolling Stones (under their company Musidor B.V.), have prevented trade mark registration of the Australian fashion label, Jagger & Stone.

Jagger & Stone is the brand of We The Wild Ones Pty Ltd, an Australian designer, manufacturer and retailer of clothing and accessories. On 19 March 2018, We The Wild Ones applied to register the following trade mark in Class 25 for a variety of clothing and apparel:

The Rolling Stones opposed registration of the Jagger & Stone mark on the following grounds:

- The Jagger & Stone mark is identical or very similar to another registered trade mark in Australia – s44;

- The use of the Jagger & Stone mark would be contrary to law and, in particular, would constitute passing off and/or misleading or deceptive conduct – s42(b);

- Because of a connotation that the Jagger & Stone mark has, its use would be likely to deceive or cause confusion – s43;

- The Jagger & Stone mark is similar to a trade mark which has acquired a reputation in Australia – s60; and

- The application to register Jagger & Stone was made in bad faith – s62A.

(Photo - Claude Gassian)