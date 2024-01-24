THE ROLLING STONES, BRING ME THE HORIZON, FOO FIGHTERS Nominated For BRIT Awards

January 24, 2024, 47 minutes ago

The Rolling Stones, Bring Me The Horizon, and Foo Fighters have earned nominations for The BRIT Awards 2024. The event takes place at London’s The O2 on Saturday, March 2. 

Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones and British metalcore unit Bring Me The Horizon received nominations for Alternative/Rock Act while Foo Fighters are up for International Group Of The Year. 

Alternative/Rock Act:
The Rolling Stones
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

International Group Of The Year:
Foo Fighters
blink-182
boygenius
Gabriels
Paramore

Head to brits.co.uk for more information.



