THE ROLLING STONES Launch Brand New Speaker Collection With Speaqua

The Rolling Stones today announce an exciting collaboration between their fashion and lifestyle brand RS No.9 and Californian based lifestyle audio brand Speaqua, to create an underwater speaker collection.

The Rolling Stones x Speaqua speaker collection includes a range of five different speakers with the iconic tongue and lips logo on the front in two different designs; The Cruiser (£35) and The Barnacle (from £60).

The Cruiser design is the perfect pocket size for on-the-go sound as well as a bottle opener when in need of a cold drink. These smaller speakers have a 5-hour long battery life, a dual speaker pairing system and a leash attachment to link to a backpack, belt loop or tent. These speakers are completely waterproof, shockproof and last up to an hour submerged 3ft underwater. The Cruiser comes in white, red and a checker graphic.

The Barnacle design in “Vibe” and “Pro” comes with a GoPro mount, a built-in carabiner clip, suction cup and is also floatable, meaning you can take it with you everywhere – even in the swimming pool. This rock ‘n’ roll speaker can store 2,000 songs as well as having an 8-hour battery life so you can listen to your favourites all night long.

David Boyne, Managing Director of Bravado UK said: “We are so excited to launch our collaboration with Speaqua. Their focus on adventure allows The Rolling Stones music to go to places it hasn’t been before and this versatile technology creates new ways to listen to your favourite artists.”

Make sure you don’t miss out on getting your own Rolling Stones x Speaqua speaker for your upcoming winter sun holiday, snowboarding trip to the mountains this winter. Browse the range online here or head to global flagship RS No.9 Carnaby (9 Carnaby Street, London, W1) for the full in-store experience.