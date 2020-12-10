THE ROLLING STONES - Rock And Roll Circus Streaming For One Week Only

This week in 1968, The Rolling Stones donned their top hats and bright jackets for the event of the year: The Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Stones’ full headlining performance will be available to stream on YouTube tomorrow for one week only, in 4K no less! Set your reminders and join the watch party, beginning December 11th from 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The Rock And Roll Circus was the last time guitarist Brian Jones performed with The Rolling Stones, and one of the only rare times The Stones have played "Parachute Woman", "No Expectations" and "Salt Of The Earth" from Beggars Banquet live.

Get a sneak peek of the Circus with their full setlist: