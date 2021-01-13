THE ROLLING STONES - TheMuseum Welcomes “The Year Of The Rolling Stones” In Waterloo Region, Announces Local Lead Partners For Unzipped Exhibition

Announced today, TheMuseum is thrilled to kick off “The Year Of The Rolling Stones” in Waterloo Region with the unveiling of the exhibition banner for The Rolling Stones | Unzipped exhibition, delivered by DHL, debuting in Downtown Kitchener in November 2021. To add to the excitement, TheMuseum has announced its continued partnerships with local companies for the Canadian premiere of Unzipped. Perimeter Development Corporation, Chartwell Retirement Residences and Momentum Partnership have confirmed participation as the official Lead Sponsors for the upcoming exhibition.

TheMuseum’s unique exhibition banners enveloping the front of its King Street building have become an iconic piece of Downtown Kitchener’s arts and culture scene. Today the existing banner for TheMuseum’s Alarm exhibition will be taken down after a one-year stint in the community, and will be replaced with The Rolling Stones | Unzipped exhibition banner, working with Kitchener-based Signs Galore Inc. on the banner changeover. TheMuseum recognizes the need to continue sounding the climate ALARM and will continue to support the efforts of local climate justice campaign 50by30WR, advocating for Waterloo Region to commit to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. To support, visit 50by30wr.ca.

“It brings me much excitement to be able to announce these significant partnerships at the same time that we dub 2021 as “The Year Of The Rolling Stones” in our community,” said David Marskell, CEO of TheMuseum. “These valued partnerships are truly what will make all of this possible.”

Offering a world-class cultural experience, Unzipped is expected to bring tens of thousands people to the community, putting the Waterloo Region on a much larger cultural map. To further enhance the experience, TheMuseum’s continued partnerships and collaborations with local businesses will contribute to making the Region a cultural destination for many.

“The response to our hosting of the Canadian premiere of Unzipped has been terrific amongst the business community,” said Marskell. “Corporations, in an instance that could be framed as competition to some, wish to enable TheMuseum to bring a world-class exhibition to Kitchener while aligning with The Rolling Stones brand.”

As part of the arrangement with Perimeter Development, Downtown Kitchener’s Walper Hotel will be the official house caterer for the exhibition’s exclusive Voodoo Lounge on the second level of TheMuseum. 12 corporations have already secured client and staff events during the run of Unzipped, signaling the excitement the broader business community has for the exhibition.

“Having personally experienced Unzipped in London, England, Perimeter Development is thrilled to be part of this world-class exhibit coming to Downtown Kitchener,” said David Gibson, President, Perimeter Development Corporation. “As the preferred hotel, our team at The Walper is proudly preparing to welcome both visitors and locals alike!”

“Chartwell Retirement Residences is proud to support Unzipped and TheMuseum's 55 & Better older adult programming. For Chartwell, making people's lives BETTER is more than a vision; it's our purpose. We aim to lead each day committed to making a difference in someone's life, and we believe Unzipped will play a role in making a big difference in the lives of those looking forward to an amazing event in 2021,” said Amy O’Reilly, Business Development Manager, Chartwell Retirement Residences.

“Momentum Partnership is committed to taking the lead alongside world-class events such as Unzipped and building mixed-use properties that make Kitchener-Waterloo one of the best communities in the world,” said Brian Prudham, Principal, Momentum Developments. “Unzipped is another giant step forward in the revitalization of Downtown Kitchener and we are proud to sponsor such a remarkable event.”

With 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind artefacts, Unzipped will take visitors backstage into the lives of the world’s greatest rock band. This particular Canadian engagement of Unzipped will boast more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection. Along with instruments and stage designs, the exhibition includes rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, and album covers.

Following stints in Europe, the United States, and Asia, The Rolling Stones | Unzipped will open at TheMuseum on 11/30/2021 for a limited run until 02/27/2022.

Tickets are on sale now for The Rolling Stones | Unzipped. For more information on the exhibition and ticket sales, visit Unzippedkw.ca.

(Photo - Claude Gassian)