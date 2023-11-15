THE ROLLING STONES Unveil Signature Crossfire Hurricane Rum

The Rolling Stones have unveiled Crossfire Hurricane, a Caribbean rum created by the band. It is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, which are aged in oak barrels.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have issued the following statement:

"To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place. It’s a part of our story. This aged, blended rum is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in the cocktail of your choosing – but never in silence."

The rum is available via the official Crossfire Hurricane website, where they are also offering up recipes for four different cocktails: the Two Licks, Gold And Stormy, Crossfire Mojito, and Crossfire Espresso Martini.

The Rolling Stones recently outsold the rest of the Top 5 to secure their landmark 14th Official Number 1 album with Hackney Diamonds, reports OfficialCharts.com.

Racking up 72,200 chart units in its first week, Hackney Diamonds enjoys the third biggest week of sales for an album of 2023 so far, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, and Ed Sheeran’s -.

The group’s first collection of new material in 18 years, and first following the death of late drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, Hackney Diamonds’ success means Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood achieve a huge UK chart feat.

With 11 different studio albums hitting the top spot, The Rolling Stones now draw level as the act with the most studio albums to reach Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart, joining The Beatles, Robbie Williams, and Bruce Springsteen who also have 11 each.

When taking into account other collections including greatest hits albums, reissues and live albums, The Rolling Stones now stand alongside Robbie Williams with 14 Number 1 albums, and just behind The Beatles with 16. See all the acts with the most Number 1 albums in the UK.

Hackney Diamonds also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, shifting the most copies on the format over the past seven days.

Check out the Official Albums Chart Top 100 here

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" with piano from Elton John, and "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones' first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

Tracklisting:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" lyric video:

"Angry" video:

(Photo - Kevin Mazur/@kevinmazur)