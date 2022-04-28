THE ROLLING STONES - Unzipped Exhibit Confirmed For Winnipeg Through June / July 2022

According to City News, an international exhibit devoted to The Rolling Stones, dubbed Unzipped, is coming to Winnipeg for its second Canadian stop. The exhibit will open on June 11th and run Tuesday to Sunday for seven weeks, until July 31st.

"Unzipped, is an interactive, multimedia celebration that takes audiences behind the scenes of life in and amongst The Rolling Stones," said a spokesperson from True North Sports and Entertainment. "An immersive reconstruction of their Chelsea flat, “Edith Grove”, provides a glimpse into where it all began while the replica recording studio is a backstage pass to the Stones’ creative process."

The display will feature more than 300 original artifacts from the band’s personal collection, including instruments, personal diaries, costumes, rare audio and video footage and more.

Unzipped will be on display on Winnipeg’s Expo Live, located in Portage Place, and will be the first exhibit to use the new 20,000-square-foot venue. It ran in Kitchener, Ontario from November 2021 - April 2022 at The Museum and was originally intended to be the only Canadian stop on the Unzipped international tour.

Read the complete report here. Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Photo courtesy of True North Sports And Enterrtainment