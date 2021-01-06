THE ROLLING STONES | Unzipped Exhibition At TheMuseum Moving To November 2021 Through February 2022; New Dates Announced Due To COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

The pandemic has changed plans for many this year, even forcing The Rolling Stones to postpone their summer tour. Unfortunately, the lockdowns associated with COVID-19 have now impacted the Stones’ exhibition tour of Unzipped delivered by DHL.

The opening of Unzipped at TheMuseum has been postponed from November 2, 2021 until November 30, 2021 and will run through until February 27, 2022. Members of TheMuseum will have access to an exclusive preview of the exhibition on November 29, 2021.

“We have been working tirelessly with the international museums community to get the exhibition tour open and running as quickly and safely as possible,” says David Marskell, CEO, TheMuseum. “All ticket holders have been contacted to secure new dates, and we are grateful for the cooperation and understanding from the organizations we are partnering with.”

In the fall of 2021, TheMuseum will become home to the Canadian premiere of an exhibition that offers a rare, immersive glimpse into the lives of The Rolling Stones and their nearly sixty-year journey. The Rolling Stones | Unzipped delivered by DHL, opens on November 30, 2021 and runs through to February 27, 2022.

With 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind artefacts, Unzipped will take visitors backstage into the lives of the world’s greatest rock band. The exclusive Canadian engagement of Unzipped will boast more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection. Along with instruments and stage designs, the exhibition includes rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, and album covers.

(Photo - Claude Gassian)