THE SHREDDERZ - Virtual Metal Band Drops "Shredderz" Single Feat. TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK; Visualizer

The Shredderz have officially been released from Hell. Five musical misfits - Raz, Vincent, Weasel, Donny, Nigel, and their manager Lydia - had a chance encounter with The Devil Himself. This clandestine meeting led to a deal that set The Shredderz on a path to multi-dimensional superstardom backed by the power of darkness. The road, however, was a rocky one mired in misadventure. The consequences of a perilous business relationship with Mr. D landed the band in his fiery lair. Following some deal-altering discussions, The Shredderz have been released back into the metaverse in search of fame and fortune once again. Fans are invited to play a role in their new journey.

“Join us on our mission to unleash a relentless storm of sonic fury upon your ears! We are armed and ready to conquer every corner of the universe with our hell-powered bone-crushing riffs, earth-shattering beats and mind-blowing melodies,” said The Shredderz.

The Shredderz are marking this newfound freedom by opening their virtual world, The Shredderverse, to fans, collectors, and metalheads with the release of a trademark single. “Shredderz” is a blistering, anthemic headbanger featuring Alex Skolnick. Watch a visualizer below:

The Shredderz have enlisted other friends as they make their way toward global domination: Alex Skolnick (Testament), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Brandon Ellis (Black Dahlia Murder), George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), Dan Lilker (Anthrax, Nuclear Assault), Taina Bergamaschi & Jessica DiFalchi (Crypta), Dave Davidson (Revocation), and Jessica Pimentel (Brujeria, Orange is the New Black). All will appear as guests on The Shredderz debut album, due out this summer.

Meanwhile, back in The Universe…

The Shredderz is a Web3 native, community-driven, virtual supergroup and PFP project that lives in the metaverse. They have partnered with The Orchard to integrate their vision into the global music and Web3 communities.

On May 16, at 10 AM, EST, a collection of 1,000 Shredderz Access Passes will be available to claim for free on NFT Marketplace OpenSea. The Access Pass is a dynamic digital token and the key to unlocking The Shredderverse. By owning a pass, the fan community will be granted access to a gated channel on The Shredderz dedicated Discord server where they will be able to co-write the Shredderz’ narrative alongside the band. Serving as crowd-sourced band co-managers, the Shredderz community will have tangible input on crucial band decisions such as single choice, collaborations, merch design, artwork, touring plans and other factors that play out in real life. Holders will receive priority access to all future Shredderz drops and exclusive content.

The Shredderz is notably the first music project that features automated dynamic NFTs that are directly linked to streaming data. Powered by Web3 services platform blockchain technology Chainlink and The Orchard’s development partner Clique, Access Passes will visually change based on The Shredderz’ streaming performance on major DSPs. As The Shredderz reach streaming milestones, each Access Pass will transform to showcase new art and simultaneously reward community members as new achievements are unlocked.

Tom Wheeley, SVP New Business, The Orchard said, “The Shredderz are the first virtual band to connect streaming data with a dynamic NFT, facilitated by The Orchard’s existing partnerships with major DSP’s and new relationships with Chainlink and OpenSea. By owning a Shredderz Access Pass, fans will become members of an engaged community that participates in determining the future of the project, and be rewarded for it with both artist access and utility.”

The Shredderz is the collaborative brainchild of veterans of the stage and industry. The Shredderz can be reached at info@theshredderz.com.