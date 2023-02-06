THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce First US Tour In Over 14 Years

The Sisters Of Mercy have announced their first US tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023.

For over four decades, The Sisters of Mercy (TSOM) have been an iconic force in underground music; defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll. Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls have mesmerized the masses for several generations - and for many fans in the US, this will be their first ever opportunity to catch the band live.

In November 2022, TSOM announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. Their Midas touch continued with a concert announced for May 23 at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, TSOM announced two additional dates - a headline in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.

Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.

1987’s Floodland was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as “Dominion,” “Lucretia My Reflection,” and, of course, 10+ minute opus “This Corrosion,” all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990’s Vision Thing featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound, yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.

The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the ‘90s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while TSOM have not released an LP since Vision Thing, their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.

Recent live reviews have championed the show as the band’s strongest in years, with Eldritch supported by the stellar performances of Ben Christo, Dylan Smith, ‘Ravey’ Dave Creffield and, as ever, Doktor Avalanche. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you’ve got the recipe for a killer night.

Tickets for the long-awaited US return of The Sisters Of Mercy go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

May

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore DC

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival (Sold Out)

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium (Sold Out)

24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

26 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

27 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

29 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

31 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

June

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

6 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

9 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

(Photo - Christian Wojtksiak)