The Song QUEEN Performed Live More Than Any Other Is The Focus Of "Queen The Greatest: Live", Episode 6 (Video)

Queen continues the new video series, “Queen The Greatest: Live”, a year-long celebration of Queen Live. It's a 50-week YouTube series going behind the scenes to reveal what goes into creating a Queen show featuring moments from iconic performances and demonstrating why the band is regarded as the ultimate live act. The latest episode can be found below.

A message states: "A celebration of one of Queen's greatest opening numbers, and the song they've performed live more times than any other - the epic 'Now I'm Here'."

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Brian May reflects on his career highs and lows, songwriting with late vocalist Freddie Mercury, and 50 years of trailblazing guitar playing.

During the chat, May was asked if there could ever be a Queen studio album with the band's current frontman, Adam Lambert.

“Well, we have been in the studio," says Brian. "We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven’t pursued it so far. That’s all I can tell you.

“So I really don’t know. But I think there’s a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they’d still want Freddie, and I don’t blame people for that. There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me: ‘Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?’ And I go, ‘Don’t tell me what to do! I do what I feel that I should be doing.’

“There are people who feel like we shouldn’t even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and it’s not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps that legacy alive."

