THE SONIC OVERLORDS Debut "Utopia" Music Video

The Sonic Overlords have unleashed another taste of melodic rock majesty and thunderous doom via the music video for their new single, “Utopia”.

The Swedish quartet's debut album, Last Days of Babylon, will be released later this year by M-Theory Audio. In the meantime, “Utopia” is available now on all digital stream and download platforms here, while its music video - directed by Per Andersson - can be viewed below.

“We're very happy to announce the release of 'Utopia', the second single from our upcoming album,” states bassist Daniel Ramirez. “This song will also be the opening track since we wanted to start the album off with a BANG!!! It's an energetic up-tempo song that will hit you straight in the gut! Morgan [Zocek – guitar] might possibly have had a song like Deep Purple's 'Speed King' in mind when he started writing this one many moons ago. You might also hear some influences from Rainbow, Rising Force, Symphony X, and possibly even Queen in the song! Enjoy, and PLAY IT LOUD!!!

“Utopia” is the follow-up to the group's first single, “In My Darkest Room”, which was released in October 2020. That song gained rock radio airplay throughout Scandinavia and spread through mainland Europe, the US and Australia as DJs and programmers were drawn to the group's combination of powerful doom riffs and the epic and melodic majesty of 'late '70s/early '80s heavy rock with influences from the likes of Dio/Martin-era Black Sabbath, Rainbow, early Candlemass, Yngwie J. Malmsteen/Rising Force, Scorpions and MSG.

The band's blend of power, darkness, and musicality was recognized by former Sabbath vocalist Tony Martin via a shout-out to “In My Darkest Room” on his social media channels. The music video for “In My Darkest Room” - also directed by Per Andersson – can be viewed below:

The Sonic Overlords were founded in 2017 by Swedish rock guitarist Morgan Zocek. He began jamming with various musicians and writing songs inspired by classic hard rock of the late 1970s and early 1980s, but with a more modern approach to the production and sonics. The full sound of The Sonic Overlords began to solidify with the addition of Per Soläng on drums in 2018. This was followed by the addition in 2020 of vocalist Marcus Zachrisson Rubin, who had been playing with Zocek in an Ozzy Osbourne cover band for many years, and the rumbles of new bassist Daniel Ramírez.

The Sonic Overlords are currently putting the finishing touches on their debut album, Last Days of Babylon, set for release later this year. More news will be unveiled in the weeks ahead.

The Sonic Overlords are:

Marcus Zachrisson Rubin - Lead Vocals

Morgan Zocek – Guitars/Backing Vocals

Per Soläng – Drums

Daniel Ramírez – Bass/Backing Vocals

(Photo - ziyu yu)