THE SPACING EFFECT Release Prog Rock Debut Album Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars; "Cosmic U" Music Video Streaming

Dark Star Records announce that The Spacing Effect have just released their new single, "Cosmic U" on all music streaming platforms. This is the first single off the new album, Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars, out now.

Watch the video for "Cosmic U" below, and purchase / stream here.

"Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars by The Spacing Effect is a great example of what a great album should sound like. Great vocals, great musicianship, great songwriting and great production." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President of Dark Star Records

“After our first EP was released, we had a real fire in our bellies that carried right into this year-and-a-half journey. We focused on writing cool guitar riffs, melodic choruses, and express honest questioning/observations of the world and personal experience. This album was self produced in every way. Each song was written, recorded, and mixed by the band in their home studios with additional contributions from Max Wasa and Max Norman.”

The Spacing Effect is a Northern California alternative rock band whose members include Aaron Cabral and Scotty Bussey.

In March of 2018, they both were looking for a recording project/band and found that with one another on a musician website. They connected creatively and immediately began recording ideas. Their songs have powerful drive, like Spectacle and rock anthem melodies like Killing Time. Their debut 6 song EP was produced by long-time industry pro, LA Music Award winner for Life time achievement record producer Max Wasa. And British record producer and recording engineer Max Norman - Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, Megadeth, Strung Out, and more, mastered their album.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic U" (Radio Edit)

"Floating Orbs"

"Playing With Scissors"

"Carbon To Crystalline"

"Saturn Street"

"Fight Or Flight"

"The Only Light Left In The Sky"

"Pass The Lighthouse"

"Hindsight is 2020"

"Can’t Break Me"

"Tremors"

"Cosmic U" (Full Version)

"Cosmic U" video: