THE SPIRIT Reveals Third Single “Against Humanity”

Revered German blackened death duo The Spirit has debuted their third single and lead track, "Against Humanity," from their forthcoming album, Songs Against Humanity, that's out October 25 from AOP Records.

Commenting on the song guitarist/vocalist Matthias Trautes says:

"This is the perfect opening track for this album and my personal anthem against humanity. This song is fast, aggressive, catchy and contains great guitar melodies, which you won’t get out of your mind anymore."

Songs Against Humanity follows the The Spirit's chart breaching 2022 album, Of Clarity and Galactic Structures, and marks the anticipated next chapter in their celebrated career of masterful brutality.

Available Formats:

Limited coloured vinyl in Trifold Jacket with exclusive bonus track & poster

- lim. 99 Blue marbled (The Spirit exclusive)

- lim. 199 Clear with Iridescent Blue (The Spirit & AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Bleach marbled (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 199 Olivegreen/Bronze with Black splatter (AOP Records exclusive)

- lim. 99 Green against Black (Napalm Records exclusive)

- Gatefold LP (without bonus track)

- Jewelcase CD

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Against Humanity”

“Room 101”

“Cosmic Rain And Human Dust”

“Spectres Of Terror”

“Death Is My Salvation”

“Nothingness Forever”

“Orbiting Sol IV”

"Against Humanity":

"Room 101" video:

“Spectres Of Terror”:

The Spirit is:

Matthias Trautes, Guitar/Vocals

Manuel Steitz, Drums

Stanley Robertson, Guitar (Live)

Linus Klausenitzer, Bass (Live)