January 28, 2021, an hour ago

The Story Of THE CURE's "Boys Don't Cry", And How They Once Dedicated The Song To MOTÖRHEAD; Professor Of Rock "Breakthrough" Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, stating: "Robert Smith, an alternative rock icon, was beaten up for wearing his mother’s dress, kicked out of school for inciting a riot, and wrote a song in the late 70s that is more topical today than ever before - becoming the song that established his band in America, a song that he once dedicated to Motörhead. The story of 'Boys Don’t Cry' by The Cure on Breakthrough, a new feature, next on Professor of Rock!"



