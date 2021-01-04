THE STRADDLERZ To Release Self-Titled Debut Album This Month

US-based pure and dirty rock n' roll band, The Straddlerz, have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, on January 29. The album was produced & mixed by Lase Salgado, and masteredy by Steve Corrao. Album artwork by Giulia Pattarozzi.

Tracklisting:

"No Changes"

"Streets Of Love"

"Addiction"

"Circle Insanity"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Don't Go Away"

"I'm Alive"

"Without You"

"Junkie Bastard"

The Straddlerz main lineup:

Linda Filippin - Vocals

Michael Reynal - Guitars

Guest lineup:

Robert Abrams, Santiago Rensonnet, Jimmy Falawine - Drums

Gary Hewes, Alex Zanel, Luke Lazy, Edward - Bass

Pablo Schmidt - Guitar

It was July 17th, 2018 when a friend of Linda Filippin & Michael Reynal booked them a gig in NY. Regardless of their nameless status they headed towards the show zigzaggin’ down the Bowery. As they straddled closer to the venue, the name stumbled out of their mouths just in time, they were to be called The Straddlerz. Hailing from their respective countries Italy and Argentina, Linda and Michael formed the band out of a mutual appreciation for fun, loud, dirty hard rock and their relatable frustrations with the world around them.

During these chaotic years the band has moved around both in lineups and locations eventually setting up camp in Italy where they'll prepare a sonic attack to support their debut album out January 2021.