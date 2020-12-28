THE SULLEN Cover WARDRUNA's "Raido"; Audio

Greece's The Sullen have released a cover of the track "Raido", originally by Norwegian musical masterminds, Wardruna. Listen below.

Petros comments: "This is a tribute to one my favourite artists. Wardruna's music is always an inspiration and every time I listen to their music it always touches my heart in a unique way. Many thanks to Giota Rekka for helping with the female vocal parts!"

Listen to The Sullen's Rituals of Death EP here.