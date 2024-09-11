THE SWORD - Live At Levitation Album Available In October

Austin, Texas doom metal legends, The Sword, welcome in the twelfth vinyl release in the Live At Levitation series. Earlier this year the band announced they would reunite for a one-off concert on November 3 at the 2024 edition of Levitation in Austin to the joy of metal fans all over the world. In celebration of the band’s return, seven live versions of key tracks from the band’s discography have been unearthed from the Levitation archive, each one a time capsule of the band’s renowned live shows. This limited live release showcases the bands appearance at Levitation 2015 and 2021, now immortalized on beautiful limited colored vinyl.

"With the band originating in the great city of Austin, a city that's proven to be a nucleus for a wide range of distinct and eclectic musical acts, it only felt natural to be included on the Levitation roster in 2015 and again in 2021, adding our own flavor to its diverse landscape. What an honor it has been to be included at such a cool festival. We've had two memorable sets so far, playing alongside some truly amazing bands. When we began entertaining the thought of returning to the stage after a two year hiatus, playing a reunion set at Levitation became the only appropriate solution, to play in front of the fans in Austin Texas, where it all began. We're very excited! Being asked to be part of the "Live At Levitation" LP series is also a great honor. The tracks we selected from each performance, at Carson Creek Ranch and Empire Garage, captured a special energy and enthusiasm that only Levitation could provide. It truly means a lot to share these memories with everyone and be included in this series!" - The Sword

The first Austin Psych Fest was held in March 2008, and expanded to a 3-day event the following year. The event quickly developed into an international destination for psychedelic rock fans, with lineups spanning the fringes of indie rock, from up-and-comers to vintage legends, and capped off with headline performances from co-founders The Black Angels, along with Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Thee Oh Sees (in various forms) and many more. Levitation helped spark a movement, inspiring the creation of similar events across the globe and a burgeoning psych scene that would soon ignite. The series captures key moments in psychedelic rock history, and live music in Austin, Texas, pressed on beautiful limited edition colorful vinyl pressings - each an eye popping visual representation of the music contained within.

The artists and sets showcased on Live At Levitation have been chosen from over a decade of recordings at the world-renowned event, and document key artists in the scene performing for a crowd of their peers and fans who gather at Levitation annually from all over the world. Tickets and info here.

Pre-order The Sword - Live At Levitation here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Maiden, Mother & Crone"

"Seven Sisters"

"Lawless Lands"

"Empty Temples"

Side B

"Dying Earth"

"Cloak of Feathers"

"Iron Swan"

Listen to "Iron Swan" here.

Credits:

Recorded and Mixed by Craig Lawrence

Mastered by Nick Townsend

Vinyl Sequencing by Harry Portnof

Photos by Ismael Quintanilla III

Design and Layout by Devon Bristol Shaw and Rob Fitzpatrick

Manufactured by Precision Record Pressing

2024 The Reverberation Appreciation Society

(Photo - The Sword at LEV '21 by Ismael Quintanilla III)