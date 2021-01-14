THE SWORD Release New Instalment Of Conquest Of Quarantine Sessions: "The Warp Riders"; Video

Texan hard rockers, The Sword, have unveiled a live performance of "The Warp Riders" as the newest instalment of their Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown sessions, which launched last summer to great excitement from their fans.

"The Warp Riders" premiered today on the band’s YouTube channel and can be viewed below. The song is the title track from the 2010 album Warp Riders, which saw the band transition into a hard rock-influenced sound.

The lockdown sessions marked The Sword's first live performances together since the band went on hiatus in 2018, as they remotely reunited to perform songs like "Winter's Wolves", "Working Man", and put their own inimitable spin on the T-Rex classic, "Children Of The Revolution".

On the concept of recording live sessions in isolation, drummer Jimmy Vela commented, “This was a new approach for us; the “Tribute to Kings” tour postponement led to us finding a different way to connect with our fans. It was fun and something we hadn’t tried yet…”

Watch all the Conquest Of Quarantine performances so far on the band’s YouTube channel here, and stay tuned for more instalments coming soon.