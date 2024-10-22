THE THIRD CIRCLE Feat. WARDRUNA, CADAVER Members Sign To By Norse Music

By Norse Music has announced a new partnership with Norwegian collective The Third Circle, a modern Norwegian folk trio composed of some of Norway’s most accomplished musicians. The band features John Stenersen (Wardruna, Gåte, Bergtatt), Anders Odden (Cadaver, Celtic Frost), and Birger Mistereggen, each renowned for their mastery across diverse musical landscapes.

The Third Circle merges ancient Norwegian folk traditions with contemporary minimalism, crafting meditative and immersive soundscapes that resonate with the depth of the past while embracing modern creativity.

Anders Odden states: "We are thrilled to join the By Norse family with our new band, The Third Circle. By Norse Music has shown that contemporary Nordic music can find a worldwide audience, and we could not have found a better partner for our path forward with our musical endeavours."

Laetitia Abbenes, Head of Marketing & PR at By Norse adds: "We're proud to welcome The Third Circle to our roster. Being a collective with respected musicians from a variety of genres and a fresh approach to folk music, we can't wait to share their immersive music with the world."

The Third Circle will release their debut EP later this year. Stay tuned for more news.

Lineup:

Anders Odden: Electric string instruments, voice, samples and production

Birger Mistereggen: Percussion (rope-tensioned drum, frame drums, cajón, log drums, shake plates, pandeiro, tamborim. laptop conga, melody chimes, and cymbals) willow flute, jaw harps and voice.

John Stenersen: Keyed Fiddle, Mora Harp and Hurdy-Gurdy

(Photo: Per Johan Waag)