The Time FAITH NO MORE Blew Away JASON NEWSTED - "I Was In METALLICA For Maybe Seven Or Eight Days At That Point"

Due to the breakthrough commercial success of their 1989 album, The Real Thing (and its hit single/video, "Epic"), it's understandable that it was the "Mike Patton era" of Faith No More that served as many subsequent fans' introduction. But that wasn't the case with former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, reports Greg Prato for Ultimate-Guitar.com.

As Newsted (who served as Metallica's bassist from 1986 through 2001 and played on their mega-selling Black Album) recalled in the 2013 book, The Faith No More & Mr. Bungle Companion, he first crossed paths with the band after he was a Metallica member for barely a week – when Chuck Mosley was still the man behind the mic.

"For me personally, Faith No More was one of the very first Bay Area bands that I witnessed live. I was a new, fresh-faced kid. Wide-eyed, spongy-brained, taking up anything I could around me. I was in the band Metallica for maybe seven or eight days at that point. I had an apartment down on the north shore, and I went into the Mabuhay Gardens to see Faith No More play. The Metallica guys were there – they steered me to it, because, of course, Cliff was great friends with the Martin brothers, and Jim was still playing guitar in Faith No More then."

