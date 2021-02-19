"The Time Has Come" - MEGADETH And Gibson Release Mysterious Video Trailer "Countdown 2.23.21"

Megadeth and Gibson have released a mysterious video trailer, entitled "Countdown 2.23.21". Check it out below, and let the guessing games begin.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's son, Justis, recently shared a photo via Instagram of his father back in the studio recording vocals for the band's long awaited new album. Check it out below, watch for more updates.

During a January 9th session of the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass, Mustaine leaked the following information about Megadeth's forthcoming 16th studio album, which will be the follow-up to Dystopia, released in 2016.

According to Mustaine, "The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything." Hear the audio at this location.