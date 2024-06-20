THE TRAGICALLY HIP Announce Deluxe Boxset Of Diamond Certified Debut Album Up To Here, Available In November

Today, The Tragically Hip announces a commemorative boxset of their Diamond-certified debut album, Up To Here, the latest instalment of special deluxe packages, set to release on November 8 via UMe.

Up To Here was originally released on September 5, 1989, as The Tragically Hip’s first full-length studio album, an introduction that brought them breakthrough success, including two Canadian rock radio #1 singles, “Blow At High Dough” and “New Orleans Is Sinking” as well earning the band a JUNO Award for “Most Promising Artist” in 1990. Fans can pre-order the boxset and find the complete tracklisting, here.

The expanded reissue of Up To Here is a must-have for collectors, presented as a four-LP set on 180g vinyl alongside a book documenting the history of the debut album era. The reissue includes a 2024 remastering of the original album and four previously unreleased songs that didn’t make it on the original Up To Here album - “She’s Got What It Takes,” “Get Back Again,” “Rain, Hearts And Fire” and “Wait So Long” – that are also shared as part of this expanded package, are remastered and mixed in Atmos. A recording of Live At Misty Moon, the special filmed for MuchMusic in 1990 from the Misty Moon Cabaret in Halifax, with an accompanying 1-hour concert film, is also included on Blu-ray. The package also contains demos from 1988 recorded before the Up To Here recording session. The package will be available as a three-disc CD format.

Today, as a sneak peak, The Tragically Hip officially releases “Get Back Again,” which fans consider the holy grail of unreleased tracks from the band. The track was recorded before signing to their first major record deal with MCA (now Universal Music Canada), produced by Chris Wardman in November 1988, before the Up To Here sessions, now recently remixed and mastered to today’s standards. The band performed “Get Back Again” as part of the Live At Misty Moon set, which has been the only recorded version of the track from the band until now, making this a meaningful release for the band and their fans. A brand-new official music video for “Get Back Again”- directed by Cleveland Henderson, son of Pete Henderson, who had previously directed many videos of the band, including the award-winning “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car” and “Courage (For Hugh MacLennan),” will premiere tonight at 7 PM on The Tragically Hip’s YouTube.

Established in 1984, this year marks 40 Years of The Tragically Hip – a milestone for the beloved band. 2024 sees The Tragically Hip break open the archives, reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship, and philanthropy. The band’s legacy will be honored with a yearlong celebration, which started with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, the upcoming launch of a four-part Amazon Prime Documentary titled No Dress Rehearsal, and on October 1, the release of a deluxe, hand-crafted book titled This Is Our Life, the band’s story as told in their own words and features more than 300 pages of unseen rarities pulled from the band’s personal collections.

The Up To Here boxset celebrates the early days of The Tragically Hip and is the latest instalment of a series of reissues released over the last few years honoring the band’s extensive catalog – Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023).

(Photo - Michael Going)