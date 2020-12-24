THE TROOPS OF DOOM Featuring Former SEPULTURA Guitarist JARIO “TORMENTOR” GUEDZ Release New Version Of "Morbid Visions"; Audio

December 24, 2020, 19 minutes ago

Brazilian death metal unit The Troops Of Doom, featuring former Sepultura guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, are streaming a new version of the Sepultura classic, "Morbid Visions".

A message states: "HAVE A BLOODY MORBID XMAS!!! We’ve recorded a cover for the classic song 'Morbid Visions' (Sepultura) and we’re making it available exclusively via our official YouTube Channel. It’s our Xmas present for you all! Hope you enjoy! Thanks for the great support! Merry Christless!"



