THE UNITY Featuring GAMMA RAY And EDGUY Members To Release New Album In August; Tour Dates Supporting PRIMAL FEAR Confirmed

Following their four successful albums The Unity (2017), Rise (2018), Pride (2020) and The Devil You Know – Live (2021), European tours as headlining act or alongside luminaries such as Sinner, Edguy, Axel Rudi Pell or Rhapsody Of Fire, celebrated shows at Masters Of Rock, the Knockout Festival, Metal-Fest or Bang Your Head, The Unity’s fifth release, The Hellish Joyride, presents them from a more playful and varied side than ever before.

“Our music has always featured a wide stylistic range, but The Hellish Joyride stretches the boundaries of melodic power metal even further,” explains Michael Ehré, referring to the album’s twelve extremely diverse songs, which range from neck-breakingly fast-paced and groovingly cool to balladesque.

On top of that, the band’s latest addition, Tobias “Eggi” Exxel (bass / Edguy), has brought fresh energy to the fold and unmistakably supports the sworn circle of Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.

The new album has been scheduled for release on Steamhammer/SPV August 25th, and their European tour with Primal Fear is set to kick off just one week later.

The first single, including a “sportive” and as always lavishly produced video clip, is entitled "Always Two Ways To Play" and will be out on July 14th, followed five weeks later by the second single "Saints And Sinners" on August 18th.

Tracklist:

"One World"

"Masterpiece"

"The Hellish Joyride"

"Only The Good Die Young"

"Saints And Sinners"

"Something Good"

"Always Two Ways To Play"

"Awakening"

"Golden Sun"

"Stay The Fool"

"Never Surrender"

"You‘re Not Forced To Stay"

The Hellish Joyride will be released on August 25th worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak (incl. poster), 2LP Gatefold (cristallo vinyl), download and stream. Pre-order here

September (with Primal Fear)

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7