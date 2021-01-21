THE UNNAMED HORRORS Featuring Former CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist PAUL ALLENDER Signs To Black Lion Records

Black Lion Records has announced the signing of The Unnamed Horrors and the upcoming release of their debut album, Lullabies For An Unsound Mind, later this year.

Partly inspired by the tales of H.P. Lovecraft, the album conjures emotions of a visceral nature, projecting psychological trauma and detachment beyond the fringes of sanity.

Founded by Grammy-nominated English guitarist Paul Allender (formerly of Cradle Of Filth and White Empress), The Unnamed Horors create a sense of existential dread by giving listeners a soundtrack to the void. Also joining Allender is Ken on vocals, Ben on drums, Todd on bass, Jeremy on guitar, and Adrian on keyboards, orchestra, and choirs.

Guitarist Paul Allender comments, "I'm excited to be working with Oliver and Black Lion Records. Oliver is a longtime friend whom I have known for many, many, years. This partnership will be fantastic, and I know he will do an amazing job with the TUH debut!"

Black Lion Records Founder Oliver Dahlbäck comments, "I am thrilled to announce the collaboration as it's been a bond slowly formed over the years. I've heard bits and pieces of the album, and everything is sounding super dark and nasty. Working with Paul is, in many ways, a dream come true as I've followed his career since my early teens and have been a massive fan. We're very excited to add Paul and The Unnamed Horrors to our family, and I'm sure everyone will be very eager to hear this one."