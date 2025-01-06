THE VEER UNION Launch Into 2025 With Welcome To Dystopia Album

The Veer Union have launched into 2025 with the release of the their new album, Welcome To Dystopia. The eight song, apocalyptic themed album by the Vancouver BC, Canada based group includes previously released hit singles “Empirical”, “Is This How It Ends”, and the title track, which included a guest appearance by rising rockers Silent Theory.

The focus track for the LP is “No Excuse” which excoriates leaders around the world for leaving the poor, middle class and working class behind in an evolving world – in order to help the wealthy grow their net worth to obscene levels. An ominous spoken word intro explodes into driving guitars, buoyed by a hypnotic piano and synth melody line that are propelled forward by thunderous drums with a chugging, relentless rhythm.

The Veer Union says, "'No Excuse' is a powerful rallying cry that exposes the deep-rooted betrayal of the working class by those in power. For decades, our leaders have decimated the middle class by outsourcing our manufacturing base, leaving communities to struggle while the wealthy elite thrive. At the same time, governments have colluded with big tech to suppress dissent, using cancel culture and censorship as tools to control the narrative."

They continue, “Endless wars have claimed countless innocent lives, torn nations apart, and yet, the only ones to benefit are those at the top. We’ve endured lockdowns, had our freedoms stripped away, and watched our futures grow uncertain. The dream of prosperity has been ripped from us, leaving today’s youth with little more than a dim outlook for a better tomorrow. The rise of AI and robotics threatens to further control, weaponizing technology to erode autonomy. But in this age of information, people are waking up exponentially to the reality of our situation—and they’re demanding accountability from those who’ve betrayed us. All hope is not lost… Yet."

Get the new album here.

Welcome To Dystopia tracklisting:

"No Excuse"

"Is This How It Ends?"

"Shades Of Gray"

"Empirical"

"The Underground"

"Welcome To Dystopia"

"Dig Their Own Graves"

"Space & Time"

The Veer Union is:

Crispin Earl (Lead Vocals/Producer)

Ryan Ramsdell (Guitar)

Ricardo Viana (Drums)