THE VEER UNION Supporting Manifestations Album With Spring Tour

The Veer Union are supporting their heavy yet melodic new album Manifestations on the Rock Shop Records Spring Tour with label mates Heartsick and Late Night Savior. They are also sharing the video for lead track “From The Fire In You” which has been added to key Rock & Metal playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and more.

The Veer Union's Crispin Earl says: "In 2012 I lost my record deal and soon after lost myself mentally and emotionally, I thought this was the end of my music career. After a few dark days of self-exploration, I found a small spark inside myself that lit the fire to bring me to the life I have always wanted. The moral of the story is, there is so much truth behind the quote ‘It is always darkest right before the dawn’ so dig deep down and change your life From The Fire In You.”

The Vancouver, BC, Canada based band dynamic live shows have seen them regularly playing over 100+ shows per year in North America opening for RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others.

The Veer Union has amassed 350,000+ Social Media followers and over 150,000,000 streams of their music. They have charted 14 singles in the Billboard Top 40 Rock charts, with 15 album releases to date.

May

11 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

12 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

13 – Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

14 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

15 – Washington DC – DC9

16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live

18 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

19 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

20 – Jonesboro, GA – Furnace 41

21 – Birmingham, AL – Ghost Train Brewing

24 – Dallas, TX – Trees

26 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

27 – Denver, CO – Roxy Theater

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

29 – Las Vegas, NV – Rockstar Bar