THE VERY END Sign With Apostasy Records; New Album Coming In 2021

With the new album in the starting blocks, The Very End are now officially signed to Apostasy Records. The new record is scheduled for release in early 2021.

Singer Björn Gooßes comments: "We're absolutely stoked to announce The Very End have signed to Apostasy Records! Giving a home to veterans like Fleshcrawl, Night In Gales or Obscenity, Apostasy definitely know how to work hard in the battlefield. We're looking forward to join forces and take care of the release of our new album, which we can't wait to unleash upon you. Here's to a bright future in these dismal times!"

Tomasz Wisniewski, label boss of Apostasy Records, states: "The Very End have always played their own game on the playground of extreme metal. Since 2004, the band from Germany’s infamous Ruhr-Area has constantly thought outside the box. Apostasy Records is proud to announce, that they are going to proof, they are still able to make the earth quake, even after more than eight years after their latest release Turn Off The World."

Guitarist René Bogdanski adds: "Searching for a label in Corona times was no mean feat. So it's all the more pleasing to have found such a promising and future-oriented partner in Apostasy. The studio work for the new album has been completed since the beginning of the year. So nothing stands in the way of a timely release."

The release of the fourth album is scheduled for the first half of 2021. The final release date is to be announced shortly.