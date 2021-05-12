THE VINTAGE CARAVAN Premier "Sharp Teeth" Music Video

From the bottom of our hearts we'd like to thank everyone for the amazing response to our new album Monuments. We are humbled and can't wait to present the songs to you live sooner rather than later. Looking forward to going back on tour next year on our own European headline tour in February and March and the one we have planned with our pals in Opeth in the fall of 2022!" - The Vintage Caravan

The Vintage Caravan released their new album, Monuments, back on April 16 via Napalm Records. As a thank you and to shorten the time until they can play on big, international stages again, the band has come up with a surprise gift for their fans, presenting a high-voltage studio performance video for their track “Sharp Teeth”, cut from their new album. With this track and the accompanying video, the band once again prove that they are not only full of pure talent, but also reach the absolute top in terms of technical expertise.

The Vintage Caravan adds: "‘Sharp Teeth’ is probably the heaviest song on Monuments and hits you flat in the face right from the beginning. It's an unusual one with heavy riffs, funk influences and all out epic harmonies. Accompanied by a video shot in Hljóðriti studios, we hope you enjoy!"

On 11 diverse tracks, these fast-rising musicians from Reykjavik truly cast a spell on fans of bewitching, guitar-driven classic and blues rock influences. The album opener, “Whispers”, clearly showcases the band’s musical progression without sacrificing their tried-and-true, retro-inspired sonic trademark. “Crystalized '' convinces with light blues influences, encircling the listener in enchanting guitar lines and quickly rising to the full extent of its power while evoking anecdotes of retro nostalgia. “Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind” takes its listener on a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus, while tracks like “This One’s For You” represent a stunning blueprint in The Vintage Caravan’s musical universe with unconventional, surprisingly calm melodies and Óskar’s gripping, tranquil vocal power. In contrast, bold drumming merges with fast-paced riffs, enveloping an impressive galloping vortex and pronouncing tracks like “Dark Times” and “Said and Done” as top notch rock pieces. The softly plugging, atmospheric sound of album closer “Clarity” symbolizes the crowning culmination of a 60-minute journey through the eternal landscapes of Iceland and the poetic lyricism of the trio.

With their new studio-album, Monuments, and its captivating, stellar arrangements, these rising stars definitely know how to put their very own stamp on the retro rock wave.

Monuments is available in North America in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Yellow/Red - limited to 300 copies

- Limited Diehard Edition - 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl Multicolor Splatter + Patch, Slipmat - limited to 200 copies

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Whispers"

"Crystallized"

"Can’t Get You Off My Mind"

"Dark Times"

"This One’s For You"

"Forgotten"

"Sharp Teeth"

"Hell"

"Torn In Two"

"Said & Done"

"Clarity"

“Can’t Get You Off My Mind” video:

“Crystallized” video:

"Whispers" video:

The Vintage Caravan are:

Óskar Logi Ágústsson – lead vocals, electric guitar

Alexander Örn Númason – bass guitar, backing vocals

Stefán Ari Stefánsson – drums, percussion

(Photo - Hörður Sveinsson)