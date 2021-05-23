THE WARNING Unveil Video For "Choke"

The Monterrey, Mexico hard rock trio of sisters The Warning unleash a new single entitled “Choke” via Lava / Republic Records.

On the single “Choke” and working with producer David Bendeth (Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin) the band said: “'Choke' is a song about drowning in your feelings and coming to terms with them. Recording it with David Bendeth (while in quarantine!) was an incredible experience and he really worked with us to bring the song to life.”

The track illuminates the intense chemistry between these three sisters Daniela “Dany” [guitar, lead vocals, piano], Paulina “Pau” [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]. Dany’s hypnotic vocals bleed into thunderous distortion as the groove tosses and turns on a dime. Their pummeling proficiency drives the track towards a massive and magnetic hook meant to be chanted in arenas worldwide.