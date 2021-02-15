THE WHO Cancel UK And Ireland Tour - "We Hope To See You In The Future When Conditions Allow"

Unfortunately, The Who’s forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, due March 2021, has now been cancelled. Customers can contact their point of purchase regarding refunds.

"We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow.” ~ Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, February 15, 2021