THE WHO Legend JOHN ENTWISTLE's Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two Due In August; Features Unreleased, Remixed And Remastered Studio Tracks + Live Recordings

John Entwistle is best known as the legendary bassist for The Who. Nicknamed the Ox and Thunderfingers, Entwistle's music career spanned over four decades and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of The Who in 1990.

Renowned for his musical abilities, he was voted as the greatest bassist of all time in a 2011 Rolling Stone magazine readers' poll and in its special "100 Greatest Bass Players" issue in 2017. Bass Player Magazine named Entwistle at number seven.

Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two is the second of the series of posthumous releases coming from John Entwistle. This compilation was curated by drummer Steve Luongo, who served as John Entwistle's producer, bandmate, business partner and good friend for many years.

As Luongo states, “When I agreed to do two volumes of John Entwistle rarities, I knew volume two had to be even better than Volume One. It is!”

The collection of songs on Volume Two are from his years with the John Entwistle Band and include re-mastered versions of studio tracks including “Endless Vacation”, alternate mixes of tracks like “Sometimes”, and live tracks including The Who cuts “Real Me”, “Long Live Rock” and an epic version of “Young Man Blues”. The latest preview track to be released is The Who cut “Had Enough”.

Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two tracklisting:

"Endless Vacation" (Video Mix)

"Sometimes" (Alternate Mix)

"Rebel Without A Car" (Alternate Mix)

"When The Sun Come Up" (Single Remix)

"Horror Rock" (Steve’s Re-Mix)

"Tommy-Eminence" (Live)

"Young Man Blues" (Live)

"Real Me" (Live)

"Long Live Rock" (Live)

"Boris Blues" Extended Version (Live)

"Whiskey Man" (Live)

"Had Enough" (Live)

"Heaven And Hell" (Live)