THE WHO's PETE TOWNSHEND Working On Musical Score For His 2019 Novel, The Age Of Anxiety

The Who guitarist, Pete Townshend, is working on the musical score for his hit 2019 novel, The Age Of Anxiety, reports The Sun.

Confirming the project, he told Simon Boyle: “I am still developing the score and recording the music. I am also working on a documentary about the project, from its inception in 2007 until today. I’m probably two years off completing it, at which time I hope to perform it with a full opera and a cast of guest singers.”

Pete’s novel explores the anxieties of modern life with a range of different characters. Read more at The Sun.

This past June saw the release of the first in a series of half-speed mastered studio albums from Townshend, Rough Mix and Empty Glass.

These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity. Rough Mix is presented in a gatefold sleeve, and Empty Glass features a full-color inner bag with full lyrics and a 12” x 24” poster.

Rough Mix was initially released in September 1977 while The Who were on hiatus and was a collaboration with Small Faces bassist the late Ronnie Lane and features contributions from Who bassist John Entwistle, Eric Clapton, and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts among others.

The orchestral arrangements for the track “Street In The City” were provided by Townshend's then father-in-law, noted British film and television theme composer Edwin Astley. Edwin’s son, Jon Astley has overseen this new remaster.

Produced by Chris Thomas (Roxy Music, Sex Pistols, Pretenders, Wings), Empty Glass was Townshend’s next solo release appearing in April 1980. The songs predominantly deal with issues Townshend was struggling with at the time, including alcohol, drugs, and the death of Keith Moon, The Who’s former drummer.

The second single from the album, “Let My Love Open the Door”, was a US Top 10 hit, propelling the album to #5 on the US Billboard chart, and the first single “Rough Boys,” which was dedicated to Pete’s children and The Sex Pistols, was a UK top 40 hit. The album was well received at the time, with some critics even referring to it as a Who album that never was.

Rough Mix tracklisting:

Side 1:

"My Baby Gives It Away"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Rough Mix"

"Annie "

"Keep Me Turning"

"Catmelody"

Side 2:

"Misunderstood"

"April Fool"

"Street In The City"

"Heart To Hang Onto"

"Till The Rivers Run Dry"

Empty Glass tracklisting:

Side 1:

"Rough Boys"

"I Am An Animal"

"And I Moved"

"Let My Love Open The Door"

"Jools And Jim"

Side 2:

"Keep On Working"

"Cat’s In The Cupboard"

"A Little Is Enough"

"Empty Glass"

"Gonna Get Ya"