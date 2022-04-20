THE WHO Show Off Gear For 2022 North American Tour; Video

Just a few days away from the opening night of The Who Hits Back!, The Who's 2022 North American tour, and the road crew assemble to set up and check through all the equipment, the new instruments, the new lighting, while the band and their orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson run through some pretty stringent rehearsals.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the gear...

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 + 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The Who Hits Back! Tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering The Who’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.

Commenting on The Who Hits Back! Tour, Roger Daltrey says, “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Tour dates:

April

22 - Hard Rock Live - Ft. Hollywood, FL

24 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

30 - New Orleans Jazz Festival

May

3 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX

5 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

8 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

10 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, TX

13 - FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

15 - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

18 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

20 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

23 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

26 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

28 - Bethel Woods Center of the Arts - Bethel, NY

October

2 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - UBS Arena - Elmont, NY

9 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

12 - United Center - Chicago, IL

14 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

17 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

20 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

22 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

26 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

November

1 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

4 - Dolby Live - Las Vegas, NV

5 - Dolby Live - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)