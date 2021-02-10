THE WILDHEARTS Announce By Request Worldwide Livestream Show: UK Tour Dates Confirmed For September 2021

The Wildhearts are excited to announce a very special one off event - a global live transmission where fans help pick the set.

While we’re still stuck in pandemic-enforced lockdown, which has put the kibosh on actual real-life touring plans for now, The Wildhearts are not letting this defeat them. On Saturday, April 17th at 8pm The Wildhearts, original line up of Ginger and CJ on guitars and vocals, bassist Danny McCormack and Ritch Battersby on drums, will treat fans to a Covid safe, by request livestream performance.

Tickets and limited edition merchandise bundles, including the option of being able to rewatch the show for up to 30 days afterwards are now available here. The bonus content will also include an exclusive band Q&A and the worldwide premiere of a new song from the forthcoming new album.

The voting platform will be opening soon.

The Wildhearts have also announced their reschedules tour dates dates, which will now take place in September 2021, along with some new headline shows in London, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle, Brighton, Norwich & Exeter. Sign up here to get your ticket first!

Their incendiary live performances over the last few years have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights as The Wildhearts continue to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced.

UK tour dates:

September

3 - Tramshed - Cardiff

4 - SWX - Bristol

5 - Phoenix - Exeter

6 - Cheese & Grain - Frome

8 - Academy 2 - Manchester

9 - Electric Ballroom - London

10 - Waterfront - Norwich

11 - Chalk - Brighton

12 - Madding Crowd - Bournemouth

15 - KKs Steel Mill - Wolverhampton

16 - Guildhall - Gloucester

17 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle

18 - Sylus - Leeds

20 - Mac Arts - Galashiels

21 - Tolbooth - Stirling

22 - The Lemon Tree - Aberdeen

24 - Foundry - Sheffield

25 - Engine Rooms - Southampton