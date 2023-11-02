THE WINERY DOGS To Film Show In Tilburg, Holland For Upcoming Live Release

The Winery Dogs - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Richie Kotzen, bassist Billy Sheehan, and drummer Mike Portnoy - posted the following message on social media earlier today:

"November 5th Show in Tilburg Holland will be shot for video—come join us if you can!"

The Winery Dogs have eight shows remaining in 2023. Confirmed dates can be found here.

Fan-filmed video of The Winery Dogs performing "Stars" on November 1st at Estragon in Bologna, Italy can be enjoyed below.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)