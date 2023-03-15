THE ZEROS Bring Purple Power To The Rainbow Bar & Grill With GEOFF TATE, LIZZY BORDEN, FASTER PUSSYCAT

The Zeros, considered one of the great pioneers of glam metal and glam punk, and also the band behind the longtime theme song of radio personality Howard Stern, have secured the services of Rikki Lee Travolta, the publicist for Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame. He previously worked on marketing campaigns for Janet Jackson, Soundgarden, Bryan Adams, Sting, Crowbar, and Extreme while with such labels as A&M Records, Red Light Records, Razor Records, and Grind Core International, and was the head of public relations who put Empire Today on the map - making it one of the country’s Top 200 brands.

After a highly successful reunion concert at famed Hollywood rock club The Whiskey A Go Go, the original lineup of the glam punk band The Zeros will be taking to the road for select dates around the country. They kick off their Paint It Purple series of shows at the Rainbow Bar & Grill - another of the high profile clubs on the Sunset Strip.

“Glam punk and glam metal are really hot right now. Look at the popularity of bands like Steel Panther,” says Travolta. “The Zeros turned mixing glam rock and comedy into a craze that is still growing today. It’s great music by a band people still love.”

The Zeros will be sharing billing for the Rainbow Bar & Grill show with metal icons Geoff Tate of Queensrÿche fame, Lizzy Borden, and Faster Pussycat on Sunday April 16. The Party In The Parking Lot concert event is in celebration of the Rainbow Bar& Grill’s 51st anniversary and is hosted by former MTV personality Jesse Camp and Faster Pussycat’s Danny Nordahl.

The Zeros’ classic lineup includes singer Sammy Serious, Joe Normal on guitar, Mr. Insane on the drums, and Danny Dangerous on bass. All four are top level musicians who also embrace thrilling audiences with Broadway caliber theatrics. Joining the band for the April Rainbow show will be guitarist Finn Zevo - adding additional firepower to an already incredible lineup.

“The Zeros have always been a band that goes to another level in live shows. You always know you’re going to have a great time at a Zeros concert,” says singer Sammy Serious. “Geoff Tate, Lizzy Borden, and the guys in Faster Pussycat are all amazing musicians with that same dedication to putting on a killer show. Combined we are going to show fans what rock n’ roll is all about.”

Known for their purple hair, catchy playful music, outrageous costumes, and theatrical stage shows, The Zeros had two monster albums coming out of their days on the Sunset Strip playing with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Blue Oyster Cult, and Dee Snider. The Zeros albums are still wildly popular today and include 4,3,2,1…Zeros And Names (Vol. 1). They also appear on the soundtracks for the films Tapeheads and Caged Fury.

“The Zeros were glam and punk royalty when they came out and they are still every bit as good today. It’s exciting to see the classic lineup together again making the music that people love,” says Travolta. “If you love the vibe of New York Dolls, The Ramones, Spinal Tap, Green Jelly, Infectious Grooves, Tenacious D, Steel Panther, and even Poison, you should put The Zeros on your playlist and then make plans to see them live.”

The Rainbow Bar & Grill’s Party In The Parking Lot concert featuring The Zeros, Geoff Tate of Queensrÿche, Lizzy Borden, and Faster Pussycat takes place Sunday April 16. The all-ages show is free to the public as a part of the storied venue’s 51st anniversary.

“We love playing gigs with artists like Geoff Tate, Faster Pussycat, and Lizzy Borden. Audiences always know they are going to have the time of their life,” adds Sammy Serious. “Come to the Rainbow and party with the Zeros.”

Rainbow Bar & Grill is a fixture on the Sunset Strip. Notable regulars at the club over the years include members of Guns N’ Roses, Poison, and Mötley Crüe. Since it’s opening, the club has never been out of style. Going back to its early years, the club was a favorite of Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Neil Diamond, and Johnny Cash.

The Rainbow Bar & Grill is located at 9015 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. For information visit RainbowBarandGrill.com.

For the most up-to-date information on The Zeros, be sure to frequent the Facebook page of frontman Sammy Serious, here.