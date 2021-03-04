THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Velvet Darkness They Fear 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Edition In The Works

Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary deluxe vinyl edition of the band's second album, Velvet Darkness They Fear, through Cosmic Key Creations. Following in the footsteps of the 25th Anniversary package released for the band's self-titled debut released in 2020, this deluxe edition of Velvet Darkness They Fear will feature brand new liner notes, bonus tracks, and unreleased photos from the band's vault.

Velvet Darkness They Fear was released on August 18th, 1996 via Massacre Records. It was issued in North America by Century Media Records in 1997. The album was produced, engineered and mixed by Pete Coleman, who would return to work on the band's third album, Aegis, released in 1998.

Tracklist:

"Velvet Darkness They Fear"

"Fair and 'Guiling Copesmate Death"

"Bring Forth Ye Shadow"

"Seraphic Deviltry"

"And When He Falleth"

"Der Tanz der Schatten"

"Black as the Devil Painteth"

"On Whom the Moon Doth Shine"

"The Masquerader and Phoenix"