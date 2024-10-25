THEM Issues New EP The Goblin Sessions

Them's The Goblin Sessions is the band's first three-track EP since the release of their fourth full album in 2022. Musically, the three tracks - "Night Of A Thousand Tears," "OMFUG," and "Tenebre" - take the listener into different heavy metal directions.

Thematically, "Night Of A Thousand Tears" puts to rest all the pain and suffering that tortured KK Fossor over the loss of his beloved daughter Miranda. While riding the metro to Thompson's lair, "OMFUG" was one of the quick pit stops for KK Fossor and his 80's compadre named Renaldo.

"Tenebre" is a daunting Goblin cover that keeps Them tossing and turning during their unearthly slumber.

Order/stream The Goblin Sessions here.