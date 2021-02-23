Theme Tune Of ‘No Time To Die’ James Bond Movie Is Focused On Madeleine Swann

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie as James Bond, and its theme tune by Billie Eilish is focused on Madeleine Swann. The new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ is set to release in October 2021. Many James Bond movies have appeared on the screen until now. Given this song’s glimpse, Billie Eilish, a six-time Grammy Winner, released this theme song for the upcoming Bond movie. The 18-year old singer has already taken the music world by storm by becoming the youngest person to record the song for the 50-year old James Bond franchise.

Background Of ‘No Time to Die’ Theme Tune

The song is a four-minute video featuring black and white Eilish shots, where the moments between James Bond and Dr. Madeleine Swann (played by Lea Seydoux) are shown in the movie. This song’s lyrics showcase the betrayal and the double-cross done by Madeleine, where Bond (Daniel Craig) learns new information about her. This puts a question mark on his relationship with her. The distressful gazes on his ladylove make the video impressive and the movie worth watching.

Daniel Craig inherited the iconic role of James Bond from Pierce Brosnan by debuting in the 'Casino Royale' released in 2006. The movie has many scenes from the most prominent casino Grandhotel Pupp located in the Czech Republic. The poker game and Baccarat, the card game, are played in this movie.

Coming onto Daniel Craig’s adoption of the James Bond role, he has done perfectly by playing the character in many films like Skyfall, Spectre, Quantum of Solace, and now ‘No Time to Die’. According to reports, “This new movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. He is known for his best anthology series namely ‘True Detective”.

Billie Eilish Joining The ‘Elite James Bond’ Singers Club

Moreover, this new James Bond theme song by Billie Eilish consists of the hallmarks of the best Bond movie tunes. This new track lets the pop star show her voice magic accompanied by a traditional piano track, orchestra, and the horns present in the classic James Bond themes.

For this movie, Eilish has joined the best musicians in the league, namely Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Carly Simon, Paul McCartney, Adele, and Sam Smith. The reports state, “This theme song sung by Billie Eilish has set the tone for the rest of the film. She is known for haunting melodies, and ‘No Time to Die’ theme tune is a somber entry in the James Bond franchise.”

This theme song is written by Billie and her brother Finneas O’Connell and recorded in their bedroom studio. During her interview, Billie said she was shown the movie script pieces, and based on that, she and her brother Connell created and recorded this song. Adele performed the previous song for the movie ‘Skyfall’ and for ‘Spectre’ it was sung by Sam Smith. Both these Bond movie songs went on to win Oscar awards.

The movie will make a debut this year (2021), and the release of the music video promises an action-filled Bond movie by Craig. It will also put an end to Daniel Craig’s time as ‘007’. This movie is said to end his tenure with the Bond franchise on a high note. You will also be witnessing other female characters of the movie in this music video, as Lashana Lynch stated that this new bond movie fixes James Bond’s movie female characters’ problems. She said it gives them “an agency of their own.”

With time ticking, the fans will soon find out how Craig is given a ‘send-off’ from the 007.