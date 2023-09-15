THEOCRACY Launch Video / Single For Mosaic Title Track

US progressive power metal quintet, Theocracy, will unleash their new studio album, Mosaic, on October 13 via Atomic Fire Records. In celebration if its upcoming release, the band - founder Matt Smith (lead/backing vocals), Jonathan Hinds (guitars, backing vocals), Taylor Washington (guitars, backing vocals), Jared Oldham (bass, backing vocals), and Ernie Topran (drums) - today unveil a video fort the record’s title track.

Smith comments, "'Mosaic' is one of my personal favorite Theocracy tracks of all time. At its heart, it's a throwback to the peak of power metal, a galloping and soaring singalong hymn. But it has everything I love about what we do: the melody, the power, the drama, the light and shade, the riffs. Conceptually, the song is about how we can only see the individual scenes of our lives but lack the perspective to see the overall tapestry those scenes eventually combine to create. The good times, the bad times, the things we wish didn't happen…they are all pieces that God uses to form whatever we eventually end up becoming. And we can certainly relate to that in our own journey as a band over the last few years. So, there's a little psychology, a lot of spirituality, a little nostalgia, and a healthy dose of wistfulness and wonder. And fittingly, this song takes you on quite a journey in just over five minutes."

Stream/purchase the track here, watch the video below:

The ten new hymns comprising Mosaic were recorded, produced, and mixed by Theocracy's own Matt Smith at Theocracized Studios and Full Moon Studios in Athens, Georgia and rounded out by the skillful mastering engineers Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge in New York City. The album title is brilliantly showcased by its stained-glass window-like artwork by Steven Howard.

Mosaic will be available in the following formats (pre-order here):

- CD-digipak (EU)

- jewelcase-CD (US)

- various coloured vinyls (orange/black marbled | transparent/blue | crystal clear/black high melt)

- digital

Tracklisting:

“Flicker”

“Anonymous”

“Sinsidious (The Dogs Of War)”

“Return To Dust”

“The Sixth Great Extinction”

“Deified”

“The Greatest Hope”

“Liar, Fool, Or Messiah”

“Red Sea”

“Return To Dust” video:

Theocracy are:

Matt Smith | vocals

Jonathan Hinds | guitars

Taylor Washington | guitars

Jared Oldham | bass

Ernie Topran | drums

(Photo - Ron Carson Jr.)