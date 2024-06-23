THERAPY? - "It Is With Great Regret That We Must Announce... We Will Not Be Touring Australia This Coming September"

Legendary Northern Irish rockers, Therapy? have issued the following unfortunate announcement via social media:

"It is with great regret that we must announce, due to circumstances completely beyond our control, we will not be touring Australia this coming September as our promoter has decided to seek a life away from the vagaries and uncertainties of concert promoting. And so, the proposed tour in September is cancelled."

"There is nothing that we can do to change this or affect it in any way and be assured that we are as upset at this turn of events as you, our Australian fans will be. Hopefully an opportunity will turn up again in the not-too-distant future."

"In the meantime, please contact the outlet from which you purchased your ticket for a refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Therapy? had been scheduled to play nine shows in Australia, spanning Setpember 19th - 29th, as part of their Troublegum 30 Tour. Sadly, now none of those shows will happen.

Your next chance to see Therapy? live is on June 30th at Hellfest in Clisson, France. To view their complete tour schedule, head here.

Video footage of Therapy? rocking Gagarin 205 in Athens, Greece on February 10th, 2024 can be enjoyed below.

(Photo credit: Tom Hoad)