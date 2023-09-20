THERION To Release Leviathan III Album In December; "Twilight Of The Gods" Single And Video Out Now

Swedish symphonic metal legends, Therion, have unveiled the first single, “Twilight Of The Gods”, off of their upcoming album, Leviathan III, out December 15 via Napalm Records.

With the new album, Therion return to deliver another masterpiece - fulfilling the Leviathan trilogy. With more than 35 years under their belts, the band around mastermind Christofer Johnsson is considered one of the most style-defining acts of symphonic metal. Down to the present day, Johnsson claims Swiss Celtic Frost and their way to combine opera vocals and orchestral instruments in the late 80s as one of his main influences back in the days, leading to Therion’s Symphony Masses (1993) and Lepaca Kliffoth (1995) to set the stages for the genre in the early 90s, followed by symphonic metal milestone Theli in 1996.

“Twilight Of The Gods” delivers the finest of epic and symphonic metal, finding a harmonious and balanced blend between guitars, choirs and orchestra. Join Therion on their versatile and style-melding musical journey, and watch the brand-new official music video for “Twilight Of The Gods” below.

The album sets off with the powerful “Ninkigal”, catapulting the listener directly into the dramatic universe of Therion with skillfully crafted compositions and operatic female vocals by Lori Lewis, alternating with grim growling and pleasing melodies. It’s followed by “Ruler of Tamag”, enchanting with a gentle acoustic guitar intro and lingering female vocals that open up to a fairytale-like scenario of old times. This then bursts into a heavy track with gloomy parts, building up to a fascinating score-like symphony. Therion once more draw charm from the courage to mix styles ranging from gothic parts to melodic death metal and neo-classical elements to power metal in a complex and versatile way, thus challenging their listeners. The songs are quickly engaging and skillfully employ catchy melodies, as witnessed on uplifting tracks like “An Unsung Lament” and “Baccanale”. Advancing melodies are combined with rock elements, captivating lyrics and choir parts, while lively “Maleficium” is structured around a duet between Thomas Vikström and Lori Lewis. Stomping “Ayahuasca” is a true musical journey featuring a male choir and psychedelic elements, while speedy “Nummo” offers splendid hard guitar explosions and the finest classic vocals and choirs.

Overall, the compositions lean towards the magnificent and theatrical, offering a high variety of musical styles while deftly blurring the boundaries of metal and classical music. With their newest opus, Leviathan III, mastermind Christofer Johnsson proves his incredible talent once more, and that Therion have perfected their very own combination of versatile styles - resulting in the creation of a symphonic league of their own.

Leviathan III will be available in the following formats:

- 6-Page Digipak CD

- 2LP Gatefold in Black

- 2LP Gatefold Silver LTD to 500 copies

- Die Hard Deluxe Edition Gold / Black Marbled Album Cover Slipmat, Covert Artprint & Alternative Album Cover Artprint LTD to 300copies

- Digipak Bundle Pendant, Cotton Bag, Patch

- Digipak & Shirt Bundle Shirt

Pre-order here.

Leviathan III tracklisting:



"Ninkigal"

"Ruler Of Tamag"

"An Unsung Lament"

"Maleficium"

"Ayahuasca"

"Baccanale"

"Midsommarblot"

"What Was Lost Shall Be Lost No More"

"Duende"

"Nummo"

"Twilight Of The Gods"

"Twilight Of The Gods" video:

Therion are:

Christofer Johnsson - guitars and keyboards

Sami Karppinen - drums

Nalle “Grizzly” Påhlsson - bass

Thomas Vikström - lead vocals

Christian Vidal - guitar

Lori Lewis - vocals

(Photo - Mina Karadzic)