THESE WICKED RIVERS Issue Psychedelic New Video "Testify"

Derby's hard rocking sons These Wicked Rivers have released a new version of fan-favourite bluesy-rock anthem "Testify", available via all streaming platforms as well as on physical CD at shows. The track is accompanied by a brand new video featuring live footage from the band's hugely successful festival season which includes stand out performances at Steelhouse and Stonedead festivals.

First recorded back in 2015, the band have since upped the ante in every dimension, adding new members, new instruments and bigger, better production for the 2022 release.

Singer John Hartwell explains: "We originally recorded the song for our EP II but we never really felt that our early recordings fully captured our live sound. Since Rich joined the band he has added harmonica, organ and vocal harmonies which have brought the song to the next level, so we wanted to bring the recorded version up to date and make it sound more like 'us.' It's quite a naughty song about a sexual connection that makes the experience feel almost like a religious awakening - it always goes down really well at shows."

Guitarist Arran Day continues: "We really feel that the songs have grown such much over the past two years, as have we as a band. By re-recording 'Testify' it is us planting our hippie flag in the ground; this is who we are now and we want you all to be part of the journey."

The release follows a busy summer for These Wicked Rivers, which saw them in the studio working on the follow-up to their debut album Eden, and touring all over The UK building a rapidly growing "family" of devoted followers.

With new music currently being road-tested at live shows, be sure to catch the band at one of the following dates this Autumn:

October

18 - Portsmouth, England – Wedgewood Rooms

19 - Bath, England – Komedia

20 - Swansea, Wales – Patti Pavilion

21 - Narberth, Wales – Queen’s Hall

22 - Crickhowell, Wales – Clarence Hall

23 - Newport, Wales – The Neon

26 - Gloucester, England – Guildhall

27 - Tunbridge Wells, England – The Forum

28 - Horsham, England – Rec Rooms

29 - Hertford, England – Hertford Corn Exchange

Head to TheseWickedRivers.com to download "Testify", buy tour tickets, and support their Album 2 crowdfunding campaign.

(Photo credit: Ami Barwell)