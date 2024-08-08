THIN LIZZY - "1976" Compilation Boxset Featuring Jailbreak And Johnny The Fox Albums Due In September; SDE Surround Series Blu-Ray Also Available
August 8, 2024, 12 minutes ago
1976 is the new Thin Lizzy compilation boxset featuring seminal albums Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox as original mix, 2024 mix, and Blu-Ray Atmos mix. Also included are bonus discs including archive vault, radio, and live recordings alongside a booklet packed full of rare photos and memorabilia.
Due for release on September 27, and available as 5CD+Blu-Ray, and individual 1LP coloured album formats, you can pre-order here.
Additionally, Super Deluxe Edition will have an SDE-exclusive standalone version of the blu-ray which includes everything on the blu-ray in the box set but adds exclusive instrumental versions.
The SDE blu-ray is a limited edition; the pre-order window will be open for 10 days, closing on Sunday, August 18. You can pre-order only via the SDE shop. Complete details here.