THIN LIZZY - "1976" Compilation Boxset Featuring Jailbreak And Johnny The Fox Albums Due In September; SDE Surround Series Blu-Ray Also Available

1976 is the new Thin Lizzy compilation boxset featuring seminal albums Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox as original mix, 2024 mix, and Blu-Ray Atmos mix. Also included are bonus discs including archive vault, radio, and live recordings alongside a booklet packed full of rare photos and memorabilia.

Due for release on September 27, and available as 5CD+Blu-Ray, and individual 1LP coloured album formats, you can pre-order here.

Additionally, Super Deluxe Edition will have an SDE-exclusive standalone version of the blu-ray which includes everything on the blu-ray in the box set but adds exclusive instrumental versions.

The SDE blu-ray is a limited edition; the pre-order window will be open for 10 days, closing on Sunday, August 18. You can pre-order only via the SDE shop. Complete details here.